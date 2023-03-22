A first year welding student from EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) is the welding champion in the first year category in recent competition at Wallace State Community College. Carter Pike, a Pisgah High School student, won first place in beginner welding.
Carter competed with nearly 100 high school students in the first North Alabama High School Welding Competition. He and the other top three winners in each category received around $300 in prizes donated by Lincoln Electric, Miller Welding, Holston Gases and Fastenal. Other sponsors of the event were NAFCO (North Alabama Fabrication Company), Inland Buildings, and Altec.
