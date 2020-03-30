Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
• Shaun Derick Moore, 39 of Section, was charged with fleeing to elude, trespassing third degree, promoting prison contraband, theft of property first degree, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, refusal to display insurance, violation of open container law and two counts of driving without a license.
• Octavius Lamont Matthews, 24 of Stevenson, was charged with domestic violence – strangulation.
• Colby Lynn Shumate, 29 of Guntersville, was charged with probation revocation.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
• Devyn R. Willmon was arrested to return to jail.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
• Eric Dewayne Flippo, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
• Daniel Blake Powell, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
• Luke Aaron Knight, 23 of Fackler, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Amy Dianne Littrell, 42 of Fackler, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shannon Elaine Anglin, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Christopher Corum, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Elizabeth Bringman, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
