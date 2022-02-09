Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
• Shanna Marie Hicks, 23 of Tennessee, was charged with promoting prison contraband third degree.
• Nicholas Marshall Beaty, 29 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Sammy Joe Batey, 39 of Hollywood, was charged with harassment.
• Joey Glenn Crowell, 42 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kevin Russell Edwards, 27 of Dalton, Georgia, was charged with attempted theft first degree and possession of a forged instrument third degree.
• Timothy Randall Frazier, 41, was charged with failure to pay.
• Amy Juran Bergman-Guthrie, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Guy L. Hines, 64 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with attempted theft first degree and possession of a forged instrument third degree.
• Andy Michael Horton, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Angela Faith Huskey, 20 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandon Keith Lecroy, 45 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and bond removal and charged with failure to appear.
• Rory Eugene Martin Jr., 33 of Gadsden, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Wayne McBride, 45 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• David Lee Oliphant, 62 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with attempted theft first degree, possession of a forged instrument third degree, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amanda N. Pilgrim, 33 of Bridgeport, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and four counts of bond removal and charged with nine counts of failure to appear.
• Cassidy Danielle Walraven, 22 of Trenton, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and three counts of failure to pay.
• Larry Wayne Lively, 52 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and drunk/addict in possession of a firearm.
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
• William Moreland Bray, 41 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence third degree and resisting arrest.
• Arthur Lee Gray, 45 of Fyffe, was charged with DUI.
• Adam Ryan Ray, 34 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with resisting arrest and eight counts of failure to pay.
• Telicia Leann Ray, 40 of Stevenson, was charged with resisting arrest.
• Patricia Loudermilk Thompson, 56 of Section, was charged with two counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument, failure to pay and failure to appear.
SUNDAY, FEB. 6
• Nicholas Bradford, 39 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear and two counts of failure to pay.
• Jerry Lynn Carlton, 59 of Hollywood, was charged with five counts of failure to pay.
• Peggy Elaine Smith, 46 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jessica L. Britt, 37 of Powell, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, FEB. 7
• Charles Allen Hicks, 51 of Bryant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Harold Edward McCrary, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a possession of marijuana second degree warrant.
• Kelly McDaniel, 49 of Bryant, was charged with public intoxication.
• Leon Thomas Campbell, 32 of Hollywood, was charged with public intoxication, menacing, criminal mischief fourth degree and domestic violence third degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
• Robert Wendell McAllister, 63 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, FEB. 6
• Matthew Patrick Helmick, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
MONDAY, FEB. 7
• Tony Lester, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Meredith Nail, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Joshua Snodgrass, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
