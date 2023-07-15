With the start of school right around the corner, Alabama’s 18th annual back-to-school tax holiday is set for July 21-23, marking the seventh time the annual tax holiday will take place during the third weekend of July.
From 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 21, until midnight, Sunday, July 23, the state waives its four percent sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing.
According to the National Retail Federation, parents of kindergarten through high school students plan to spend almost $900, while families with children in college plan to spend almost $1,400 for back-to-school needs this year.
Exempt items include clothing priced at $100 or less per article; school supplies valued at $50 or less per item; books that cost $30 or less per book and tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.
“The sales tax holiday offers parents a way to save on back-to-school needs,” said Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown. “Saving money for consumers while stimulating sales for stores is what this weekend is all about.”
The sales tax holiday provides shoppers a way to save money and support their local economies, especially those local businesses that sell the covered items exclusively, like shoe, children’s apparel, school supply, book and computer stores.
“Shopping with businesses that have a physical presence in your local area keeps businesses open and your neighbors employed,” Brown said.
Although sales tax holiday targets back-to-school shoppers, any consumer can benefit from the savings offered during the weekend.
