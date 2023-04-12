One person is dead and another has been charged with murder following a shooting at a Scottsboro restaurant Friday night.
Jerry Carl Hicks, 25 of Flat Rock, was arrested by Scottsboro Police Department officers and charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Aaron Morris Nix of Stevenson.
The shooting happened at 9:35 p.m. at the La Cabana Restaurant in the 2900 block of Veterans Drive in Scottsboro. Nix died at the scene.
Hicks was transported to the Jackson County Jail from the scene. He remained in the county jail as of Tuesday morning. Bond is set for $250,000.
The case remains under investigation.
