The oldest annual 4th of July celebration held in North Alabama will be in its 39th year as Goose Pond Colony Resort plans the event Sunday, July 4.
Not only the oldest celebration, but it’s also North Alabama’s largest free firework display, which will also include a full evening of musical entertainment and family fun.
The concert will start at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. at Goose Pond Colony Resort, located at 417 Ed Hembree Drive in Scottsboro.
Admission to the event is free. A variety of food and drinks will be available at both the amphitheater and in the parking lot next to the pool.
Food will include Sno Cones from Kona Ice, BBQ and assorted plates from SoCo, funnel cakes, deep fried oreos and Sno Cones from A&R Concessions and hamburgers and hot dogs from Comin’ in Hot.
In addition, beer will be available for purchase at the amphitheater. No outside alcoholic beverages will be allowed inside the fenced area. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to the celebration.
During the fireworks display, spectators can tune to K-98 (98.3 FM) for music synchronized to the fireworks.
Lyle Sosebee, general manager of Goose Pond Colony Resort, said there is no better way to celebrate freedom than through music, family activities and a spectacular fireworks show all on the banks of the Tennessee River.
“We appreciate the city of Scottsboro, WKEA 98.3, The Docks Restaurant, Alabama Marine Police, Scottsboro Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for their tremendous help in making this event happen,” said Sosebee. “Music lovers of all ages are going to enjoy the talent we are featuring for this year’s 4th of July Celebration.”
Sosebee said the past several years has seen many improvements to the show. This has been achieved by moving the fireworks from the shore to floating docks and shooting the fireworks from the water.
“Not only has this improved safety but has greatly increased the area from which the fireworks can be easily viewed,” said Sosebee. “This has allowed us to open the area behind The Docks Restaurant for one of the best views of the show. We have also expanded this parking lot doubling the space in this area allowing guests to park closer to the best viewing locations for the fireworks show.”
Representatives of the VFW, American Legion and Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County will have a booth at the event. Patrons will have a number of donation options to support the organizations. Engraved brick pavers and park benches are available for purchase for the Veterans Memorial Park. You can also make a cash donation to help complete the park.
This year, the concert will feature the locally-based Jess Goggans Band. The band is recognized for its sultry Southern grit, soulful melodies and high-energy stage presence.
Daniel Smith, a regular performer at the Goose Pond 4th of July Celebration, will also perform this year. Smith has performed the National Anthem at multiple sporting events for the University of Alabama, SEC Baseball Tournament, the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park Triumph Superbike Classic, the Birmingham Barons and many other events across the south.
For more information about Goose Pond Colony Resort, visit www.goosepond.org.
