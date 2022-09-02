A Pisgah man, facing a number of child sexual abuse charges, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors prior to going to trial last week.
According to District Attorney Jason Pierce, Gregory Brian Thompson pleaded guilty to 19 counts and received a 35-year prison sentence without the possibility of parole or probation.
Pierce said the plea agreement involved six total victims. Thompson is guilty of three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, three counts of distributing a controlled substance to a minor, three counts of production of child pornography, three counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes, three counts of rape first degree, three counts of sodomy first degree and one count of sexual abuse first degree.
Thompson was indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury and was arrested Aug. 18, 2021. Prior to the plea agreement, Thompson had remained in county jail on a $1,315,300 bond.
Pierce said a second suspect in the case, David Wayne Adams, 52 of Pisgah, remains in jail, where he is facing three charges of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, three charges of rape first degree, two charges of sodomy and a charge of child fondling.
Adams was arrested Sept. 22, 2021. His bond is set at $202,500.
