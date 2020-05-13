Caldwell Elementary School may not be filled with teachers and students right now, but the students are continuing to read and improve their reading skills. Nita Tolliver, Caldwell computer lab teacher, has listed some outstanding achievements by students for last week.
In the schoolwide results, Taylor Guttridge, third grader, read the most words at 301,552. Taylor is in Worley’s class. Jonah Brown, second grader in. Price’s room, read the most books with 25.
Tolliver’s spotlight student for last week was Trig Partin. Trig is in. Black’s class.
Individual class winners were also named. In first grade Morgan Guttridge read the most words and Madilynn Selvage read the most books in Atkins’s class. The top students in Bonsall’s class were Jack Sommers with most words and Ethan Gilliam with most books.
In Boykin’s class Kamden Stillwell had the most words and Nate Bates the most books. Greyson Warren in Hargrove’s class had both the most words and most books. Avery McCain in Hood’s class had the most words and most books.
Jake Strickland had the most word and Tinley Bucklin read the most books in McLaughlin’s class. In Rice’s class Estella Wilhelm read the most words while Gabby Tate read the most books. Brynlee Orgill read the most words and books in Roberts’s class.
In Skipper’s class Jase Clark read the most words while Hayden Kern read the most books. The top readers in Staton’s class were Tatum Dobbins with most words and Eunice Chen with most books.
In second grade we will start with Bailey’s class where Elizabeth Wright read the most words and Jillian Mayhan read the most books. In Berry’s class Haley Allen read the most words and Madilynn Rowell read the most books. Allie Bradley read the most words and most books in Black’s class.
Bagheera Miller had the most words as well as the most books in Gray’s class. In Hill’s class Jase Norris read the most words and Kade Osby read the most books. Calli Tidwell read the most words and most books in McWilliams’s class.
In Price’s class Payton Sellenrick read the most words while Jonah Brown read the most books. Lauran Westbrook read the most words and Baylen Cooper read in the most books in Thomas’s class.
For third grade we will start with Brandon’s class where Emma Daniel read the most words and the most books. In Childress’s class Grayson Evett read the most words and Autumn Smith read the most books. David Carson read the most words and most books in Johnson’s class.
In Holder’s class Brody Thompson read the most words and Chance Stein read the most books. Isabella Flores read the most words and most books in Mason’s class. Hannah Jenkins read both the most words and most words in Williams’s class.
In Worley’s class Taylor Guttridge read the most words and Annie Holland read the most books. Emily Mejia read the most words and most books in Yarbrough’s class.
