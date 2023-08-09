A young lady who is an honor student and active in school activities is the outstanding youth for the first week of the 2023-2024 school year. Cadence Key is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
This All A student has received the gold star at each of the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) ceremonies throughout high school. She is a member of both the Beta Club and National Honor Society. She is also a Top Cat and member of the Junior Civitan and Interact Clubs.
Cadence had received several awards at the Alabama State Beta Convention. Among those are second place in Living Literature, Portfolio, and Show Choir, and first place in Group Talent.
English is Cadence’s favorite school subject. “I like reading and analyzing literature,” she says.
“If I could go back to freshman year,” says Cadence, “I would definitely be more involved in everything.” She would tell a freshman to go to every football game, cross country meet, band competition, join clubs, and do everything you can. “It goes by too fast, so soak everything in.”
Cadence had this to say about her school: “The best things about my school are all of the traditions. Homecoming week is one of my favorites because it feels like no matter how busy our lives are, we get together and have fun whether it’s participating in dress up days, float building, or the parade at the end of the week.”
This young lady is already planning her future after high school. Cadence wants to attend Auburn University and pursue a degree in speech therapy.
In addition to her busy school schedule, Cadence works at Sunny Horizons, a Speech, Occupational, and Physical Therapy Clinic. When she has free time, Cadence likes to hang out with her friends and to to football games. She also likes to go on drives with her sister. Her special talent is playing the piano.
Cadence is the daughter of Chelsea and Rod Key and has a twin sister, Kennedy. Her grandparents are Melissa and Jimmie Cookston and Robert Davis. She attends Lakeside Church of God where she is an active youth member.
Cadence has a pet frog that she adopted from her fourth grade class project.
