On Monday, Spay Neuter Jackson County Alabama (SNJCA) announced that they would be partnering with Scottsboro Animal Shelter and North Alabama Spay Neuter Clinic in Huntsville to start trapping, neutering and releasing (TNR) some feral cats that reside in Jackson County Park.

“We had people complaining because of five kittens running around,” SNJCA President Heather Carlin said. “A lot of people will just capture and release them because they don’t want the cats euthanized. I talked to SNJCA about a TNR if Jackson County Park was OK with it… If we don’t control the cats having kittens then this issue will only get worse.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.