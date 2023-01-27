On Monday, Spay Neuter Jackson County Alabama (SNJCA) announced that they would be partnering with Scottsboro Animal Shelter and North Alabama Spay Neuter Clinic in Huntsville to start trapping, neutering and releasing (TNR) some feral cats that reside in Jackson County Park.
“We had people complaining because of five kittens running around,” SNJCA President Heather Carlin said. “A lot of people will just capture and release them because they don’t want the cats euthanized. I talked to SNJCA about a TNR if Jackson County Park was OK with it… If we don’t control the cats having kittens then this issue will only get worse.”
Once Jackson County Park gave the OK, SNJCA spoke with the North Alabama Spay Neuter Clinic in Huntsville, who agreed to help them out with the project.
Since starting, SNJCA has captured five cats that will be given a rabies vaccine, neutered and having their ears tipped to indicate that they have been treated.
SNJCA is currently looking for sponsors for the cats, though they have sponsors secured for six cats at the moment. $45 will cover all costs for the cat, with SNJCA taking checks, debit/credit cards as well as PayPal and Venmo for any interested. They’re also looking for volunteers to transport the cats to Huntsville for their treatments. Anybody interested can message SNJCA on Facebook.
“I’m just thankful that we’re able to start doing this and control the pet population. We couldn’t do this without Phillips Small Animal Clinic, Huntsville clinic and our volunteers driving. Without them, none of this would be possible,” Carlin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.