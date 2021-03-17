The Scottsboro City Council had proposed changes to both the city employee handbook as well as construction zoning on the agenda during Monday’s meeting.
The handbook change would allow employees who fit the minimum qualifications to have the option of being paid 50% of accumulated sick leave with the added benefit of the other 50% being converted to retirement service credits.
The qualifications for these benefits are also being tweaked as they will now require employees to be 60 years old with 10 years of RSA service credits or just 25 years of RSA service credits, whereas before it required the 10 and 25 years of service to be continuous.
The group of city engineer Josh Little, building and electrical inspector John Moses and Mayor Jim McCamy met a couple of months ago to discuss changes to zoning ordinances that would both be easy and “builder friendly.”
