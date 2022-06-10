A Jackson County man, who escaped prison a week ago, was recaptured in Tennessee Sunday, June 5.
Johnny Payne, 48 of Bridgeport, escaped last Friday, June 3, from Elba Community-Based Facility at 6:50 a.m. The facility is located in Coffee County.
Payne is serving a 20-year sentence for receiving stolen property, a crime he was charged for in Jackson County in 2012.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said Payne was in Scottsboro at some point Sunday.
“We just missed him,” said Harnen.
Payne was later caught in Marion County, Tennessee, where he still remains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.