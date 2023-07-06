Two 2023 Jackson County high school graduates have earned the Alfa Foundation Scholarship. Adair Holland and Rylee Reyes were among the 100 recipients of the 2023-2024 Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.
Adair is a graduate of Scottsboro High School. She will be a freshman at the University of North Alabama this fall. Adair is the daughter of Hunter and Christy Holland. Her grandparents are Paul and Sherry Holland and Joey and Cathy Shortt.
Rylee is a graduate of North Sand Mountain High School. She will be a freshman at Northeast Alabama Community College this fall. Rylee is the daughter of Adam and Shana Reyes. Her grandparents are Glenda Reyes and Rick and Sharon Norris.
Both of these young ladies received $1,000 to use toward tuition, fees, books, or supplies as they embark on their college careers.
The Alfa Foundation has awarded $950,000 since 2014 through its scholarship program which is administered by Kaleidoscope. The recipients this year come from 44 counties and will be attending 23 different institutions to further their education.
Scholarships were awarded based on grade point average, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, and future goals. The students must be enrolled or planning to enroll in a full-time accredited program at a two or four year college, university, or vocational-technical school located in Alabama.
“We are proud to support this outstanding group of students as they further their education within the state of Alabama,” said Jimmy Parnell, Alfa Insurance President. “It’s important to us as an organization to invest in our young people, and we are happy to do so through the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.”
