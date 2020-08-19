Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 14
• A report of trespassing on County Road 497 in flat Rock.
• A report of a domestic issue on Highway 71 in Dutton.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
• A report of animal cruelty on Till Davis Road in Langston.
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
• A report of burglary on County Road 285 in Stevenson.
MONDAY, AUG. 17
• A report of theft on County Road 451 in Dutton.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 8 in Woodville.
• A report of theft on County Road 3 in Princeton.
• A report of theft on County Road 43 in Section.
• A report of theft on Mitchell Drive in Hollywood.
• A report of Nathan Street in Hollywood.
• A report of a domestic issue on Margaret Avenue in Section.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 14
• James Leon Akins, Jr., 47 of Bridgeport, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Christopher Lee Allison, 41 of Stevenson, was charged with tampering with physical evidence and leaving the scene of an accident with an injury.
• Luther Nathaniel Beard, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.
• Karen Renee Carter, 54 of Pisgah, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Woody Lee Clay, Jr., 49 of Gurley, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Anthony Glenn Hilley, 57 of Pisgah, was charged with trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a short barrel shotgun and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.
• Joey Wayne McElyea, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Ernest Lee Mershon, 45 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gregory Brandon Rorex, 39 of Jasper, Tenn., was charged with failure to appear and bond forfeiture.
• Shannon Michelle Sullivan, 48of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
• Mandy Adelle Carasso, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Donald Ray Guthrie, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
• JC Martin Baker, 36 of Loretta, Tenn., was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tyler Nicholas Gentle, 21 of Bryant, was charged with having an open house party.
• Nicholas Aaron, Melton, 35 of Flat Rock, was charged with domestic violence third degree – harassment.
• David Lee Morgan, 60 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of probation revocation.
MONDAY, AUG. 17
• Tanner Baker, 19 of Section, was put in jail after his return from rehab.
• Shannon, Doyle Gifford, 49 of Estill Fork, was charged with domestic violence – harassment, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment and two counts of failure to pay.
• Jeremy Andrew Gilbert, 35 of Fyffe, was arrested on judge’s order and probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 14
• At 6:30 p.m., a report of identity theft at the 100 Block of Chasewood Cove.
• At 11:17 p.m., a report of harassment at the 21000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
• At 12:42 a.m., a report of DUI at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6:31 p.m., a report of criminal mischief at the 14000 Block of Highway 79.
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
• At 12:50 a.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 23000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:35 a.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 9:13 p.m., a report of attempting to elude, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, switched tag, no insurance, speeding and improper lane usage.
MONDAY, AUG. 17
• At 12:41 a.m., a report of DUI at the 17000 Block of Highway 35.
• At 4:33 p.m., a report of harassment at the 900 Block of Broad Street.
ARRESTS
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
• Jason Gullard, 32 of Grant, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
• JC Martin Baker, 36 of Loretta, Tenn., was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, AUG. 17
• Bailey Thompson, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• James Ryan Badgett, 35 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
