Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
• Robert Scott Wesser, 32 of Fyffe, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Roger Vincent, 38 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Scotty Labron Tinker, 50 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Dylan Robert Cooper, 31 of Crossville, was charged with assault second degree, burglary third degree, theft of property first degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempt to elude.
• David Joe Casey, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nathan Ireland Campbell, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Reagan Briggs, 31 of Whitwell, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Joy Bridger, 42 of Bryant, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Randy Roosevelt Appleton, 60 of Scottsboro, was charged with drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
• Steven Blake Bradford, 35 of Huntsville, was arrested on three counts of bond removal and three counts of bond forfeiture.
• Steven Hugh Cisco, 43 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joseph Nathan Austin, 40 of Bryant, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of brass knuckles.
• Donnie Wade Privett, 43 of Stevenson, was charged with menacing.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
• John Zachary Bell, 32 of Valley Head, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Bradley Eugene Vickery, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Kelcey Scott, 47 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jerry Lynn Elliott, 52 of Stevenson, was charged with public intoxication.
• Dakota Blake Gray, 25 of Fyffe, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Jeremy Hardin, 36 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• John Wayne Kirby, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with six counts of failure to appear.
• Johnathon Nicholas Price, 28 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jimmy Lewis Price III, 32 of Huntsville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
• David Joe Casey, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Charles Ray Etherton, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Demetri Moore, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with loitering in a drug house, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rachel Green, 41 of Huntsville, was charged with loitering in a drug house.
• Randy Roosevelt Appleton, 60 of Scottsboro, was charged with drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dylan Robert Cooper, 31 of Crossville, was charged with assault second degree, burglary third degree, theft of property first degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempt to elude.
• Christopher Martin, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
• Davey Campbell, 46 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
• Dustin Keith Summerford was charged with failure to appear.
• Adam Earl Dakota Teague, 28 of Rainsville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
• Emilia Christine Class, 32 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
