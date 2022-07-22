The Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) Theatre’s Summer Youth Theatre Workshop featured students from around the community working together to produce a one hour, one act version of The Little Mermaid.

This year’s Summer Youth Workshop program, a summer theatre camp for students ages 18 and younger, was a massive success with students from around the Dekalb and Jackson County communities. The campers worked for two weeks from May 20 to June 11, to put together an entire show on stage at the Tom Bevill Lyceum.

