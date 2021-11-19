In a 3-2 vote in Thursday’s Scottsboro City Board of Education meeting, the board voted to end the mask mandate and make masks optional starting Nov. 30. Board members Lee Benson, Patrick Woosley and Jason Williams voted to end the mandate while Dr. Gary Speers and board president Patricia Stewart voted to maintain the mask mandate.
As well as voting whether or not to end the mask mandate, the vote gave Superintendent Amy Childress the right to reinstate the mask mandate without board approval, giving them the option to quickly add a mask mandate should the situation call for it.
“I did ask for (the ability to reinstate mask mandates without board approval) because as we move into the cold and flu season, our COVID numbers may go back up as well and so what we’d like to be able to do is have some flexibility,” Childress said. “We would alert parents using our automated messaging system, we put it on our social media sites, of course each school would do that and we would do that here at the district as well. That’s the plan but again, that plan is, for now, based on the numbers that we have and the current COVID cases. If those change, then we certainly would not have a problem going back into masks. We want to have the safest option available for our students but we certainly have not seen those numbers like we saw in September either. They have continued to decline each week and we’re grateful that but we also know that we’re not out of the woods either.”
In Thursday’s meeting, the numbers reported by the school said that there was one staff member out with COVID and six students currently in isolation, two of which belonging to the staff member currently out and the other four being isolated on doctor’s orders. Though the mask mandate will end, the board will continue to monitor and discuss their current COVID numbers each and every meeting as they have all school year.
“There’s not, per se, a set number (to go back to masking) but we certainly don’t want it to get to a point where things are out of hand before we make a decision either. Do I have an exact percentage? No,” Childress said. “Every district is different and it may be that we take a look at it and say ‘well, if we get here,’ but I think it has to be more specific to grade levels and/or even the schools. That’s why we don’t want to put a certain percent or number on there. If we start to see those numbers increase, then we may say ‘you know what, we want to be proactive’ and go back into masking as a way to bring those numbers back down to where they’re manageable. The numbers are our students, faculty and staff and the goal is to have students here every single day so that’s why (our numbers) have to be looked at daily.”
