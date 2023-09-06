A young lady who is an honor student and is planning a career in education is this week’s outstanding student. Asasia McCarver is a senior at Section High School.
Asasia is a member of the Beta Club. She is also active in Students for Christ.
This year Asasia is a member of the Homecoming Court. She was a homecoming attendant her sophomore year.
Math is Asasia’s favorite school subject. “It is interesting,” she adds.
This top student was presented a special award as a junior. She was the recipient of the Sons of the American Revolution History Award.
To an incoming freshman, Asasia would say, “Try your best and make lots of friends.”
Asasia says that the best things about her school are, “There’s no bullying, and we have a great principal and vice principal. Everyone is involved.”
In addition to maintaining her grades, Asasia has a part-time job where she does mowing and weed eating. When she does have free time, she likes to ride horses and read. Her special talent is playing the piano.
Asasia is a dual enrollment student. She has been taking these classes through Northeast Alabama Community College since her sophomore year. She will have a head start when she heads off to college next year. She plans to study to become an elementary teacher.
This talented young lady is the daughter of Kim and Jimmy Summerford. Her siblings are Jaylan, Isaac, Stormy, and Seanna. Jimmy and Glenda Summerford are her grandparents.
Asasia attends the Jesus Loves You Holiness Church. She sings and plays the piano at church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.