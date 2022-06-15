In an effort to help area high school students improve their ACT scores, the IMPACT Learning Center coordinated with a local high school teacher to provide a one week crash course. Scottsboro High School teacher Beth Strickland instructed the students.The students met last week each morning from 9 a.m. until noon at the IMPACT Learning Center.
Strickland focused on strategies and writing on the first day. Each of the other days, she focused on the four topics tested on the ACT. These are English, math, reading, and science. Snacks and water were provided for the students by IMPACT. All juniors in Alabama take the ACT the same day, so these students had already taken the test. Many of those in attendance were trying to find ways to increase their score in a certain area. They were hoping to make a higher score when they took the test again last Saturday.
A high ACT score offers more options for students to be accepted in various prestigious colleges and universities. Most all colleges and universities have a score they are looking for, but they also look at other things which can help a student get admitted.
Many universities like to see a strong academic record, a winning essay, meaningful extracurricular activities, and good letters of recommendation. So, it is possible at some schools, for a student with higher scores but a weak application not to be admitted while a student with lower scores but a strong application may be accepted.
High school students who have their heart set on a particular university can get stressed just thinking about that ACT test. Crash courses such as the one here help these students feel better prepared.
With the increasing cost of a college education, students and parents worry about scholarship opportunities. Scholarships are often based on that ACT score and the higher the better.
A 36 is the perfect ACT score, but this is obtained by a very small percent of students. Making a 35 or 36 places one in the top one percent, 31 and up in the top five percent, and a 29 and up puts a student in the top ten percent. A 24 and up is the top 25 percent with a 21 and up in the top 50 percent. A score of 16 or below places a student in the bottom 25 percent.
Higher scores can lead to more benefits including scholarships. However, a score of 23 or above can make for a strong candidate at many universities. Students should look at the school where they want to go and work for that score or better.
Naturally, if you plan to go to Harvard or Yale a higher score such as 32 is expected. Vanderbilt University requires a 32 while the University of Notre Dame requires a 33.
Looking at universities in Alabama, you will see a variety of scores required. The score for Auburn University is 24, the University of North Alabama is 19, Jacksonville State University is 20, and the University of Alabama in Huntsville is 25.
The University of Alabama main campus is 23 while the University of Alabama in Birmingham is 21. Students need to keep in mind that only about 25 percent of the students enrolled at these schools actually make this score. That’s why it is important to remember the other things these schools and others consider for admission.
IMPACT hopes to offer another ACT Crash Course in the near future. Students from the city and county schools will be able to apply, but enrollment will be limited.
