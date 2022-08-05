A Dutton man was sentenced this week in connection with two bank robberies in the Birmingham area.
U.S. District Judge Anna M. Manasco sentenced John Lance Cameron, 58 of Dutton, to 188 months in prison. Cameron pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery in March.
“We are grateful for the coordinated efforts of the Hoover, Trussville and Birmingham police departments and the FBI in tracking down this defendant and securing the evidence against him,” said U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalon. “Focusing on the most violent repeat offenders, we will continue to work with law enforcement partners to make our communities and individuals who are impacted by violent crimes safer.”
“The FBI and our partners are committed to making our communities safer by bringing these violent offenders like Cameron to justice,” added FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. “ Cameron is now in custody and facing the consequences of his crimes.”
According to court records, on Nov. 25, 2020, Cameron entered the Pinnacle Bank in Trussville and demanded money from a teller. Cameron told the teller he had a firearm and threatened to shoot her. Cameron appeared to get spooked and left the bank with no money.
About two hours later, Cameron entered the BBVA Compass Bank in Hoover. Cameron approached the teller, pulled a plastic bag from his shirt and handed it to the teller.
Cameron told the teller, “I want your money.” Cameron lifted his shirt and showed the teller a dark colored firearm with a wooden handle in his waistband, and said, “Don’t die over a few dollars.”
The teller gave Cameron $19,100 in U.S. currency, authorities said.
Cameron was arrested Dec. 4 in Birmingham.
FBI investigated the case along with the Birmingham Police Department, Hoover Police Department and Trussville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Peoples prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.