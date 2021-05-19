Highlands Medical Center has recognized Brittney Zacarias, RN, as its Angel of the Year award winner.
Zacarias began her career at Highlands in 2019 as a nurse on the fourth floor. She has mentored many new nurses over the last two years.
During the COVID pandemic, she has gone above and beyond taking on extra shifts and working in other areas of the hospital caring for COVID positive patients.
According to her peers, she is calm in the face of crisis, always willing to help in whatever area needed and provides excellent care to her patients.
Each year the award recipient is determined by nursing staff vote. Zacarias’s name will be added to the Angel of the Year plaque displayed in the Highlands Medical Center lobby to showcase award winners.
