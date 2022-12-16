The Alabama Department of Transportation is expecting higher than average traffic volumes on Alabama’s roadways this holiday season. For the safety of the traveling public, as well as construction and maintenance workers, there will be no temporary lane closures on interstate highways from Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 a.m. to Sunday, Jan. 1, at 11:59 p.m.

ALDOT urges those traveling during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to help eliminate traffic fatalities by driving safely.

