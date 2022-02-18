The Skyline Farms Heritage Association will host a bingo night on Saturday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Kona Ice building in Scottsboro, located at 20 Green River Drive.
The Skyline Farms Heritage Association works to preserve, restore, protect and promote Skyline and the Cumberland Mountain area. Through the pandemic, Skyline Farms has been able to receive some donations to allow them to continue working to renovate, restore and protect the Rock Store, Colony Office and Colony house. The bingo night will serve as a key fundraiser for the association to help match grants they receive as well as to make their annual mortgage payment.
Normally, the association would hold annual membership banquet and silent auction at the Cumberland Mountain Community Center, however, due to the community center’s limited capacity, they will not be holding the banquet this year and focusing more on their bingo night.
Skyline Farms Heritage Association will be taking tax-deductible donations at 802 County Road 25, Scottsboro, Alabama 35768.
