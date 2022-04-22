The ARC of Jackson County will host its 10th annual luminary service Saturday, May 21, beginning at 7 p.m. at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
At dusk, candles will be lit throughout Pinehaven in tribute to the deceased.
“It is a time of remembrance and honor,” said Sara Haynes, executive director at the ARC.
The service will be led by Pastor Shandy Dill and music by Tracey Gray, both of First Baptist Church in Scottsboro.
Haynes said the service is a fundraiser for the ARC that gives residents a chance to have a luminary placed next to a loved one’s grave for a donation of any amount.
“It helps us by raising money, and it is also a gift to our community,” said Haynes.
Donations, which will be accepted through May 12, can be mailed to the ARC at 180 Mack Morris Drive, Scottsboro, AL 35768. Checks should be clearly marked as being for the luminary service, and the name of the loved one the luminary is being purchased for should be on the check as well.
Anyone wishing to make a donation can also call the ARC at 256-259-1603 or Pinehaven at 256-574-4163.
All donations benefit the ARC and its mission of assisting Jackson County residents with intellectual disabilities.
The luminary service is much more than just a fundraiser, said Haynes. She said it’s an opportunity for the community to pay respect and remember loved ones who have passed away.
“I wish everyone would drive through on May 21 to see how beautiful it is,” Haynes added.
