Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $127,079 in grants to assist victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in five north Alabama counties.
“Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault deserve access to professional assistance in a timely manner,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies who always respond to victims that often have nowhere else to turn.”
Crisis Services of North Alabama is using funds of $60,236 for its Forensic Nurse Examiner Program which ensures that victims of sexual assault and domestic violence receive forensic exams and follow-up care by specially trained nurses. The program also coordinates services to victims through sexual assault response teams and provides expert forensics testimony during prosecution of offenders. Program staff members also conduct training for law enforcement and response teams. The program serves victims in Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.
The Lawrence County Domestic Violence Unit is using a $66,843 grant to continue responding to calls for help from domestic violence victims in Lawrence County. The unit collects evidence to aid in prosecution and completes reports that assist in helping victims receive the help they need in a timely manner. Local matching funds of $22,281 will supplement the grant.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.
“Gov. Ivey believes strongly that victims should continue to receive the services and help they require for recovery,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA’s partnerships with these organizations play a critical role in making sure victims get help quickly and from dedicated professionals.”
