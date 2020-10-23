Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
• Robert Brian Butler, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft first degree.
• Breyona Evans, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with assault third degree.
• Willie Fennell, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Katherine Lee Henderson, 51 of Pisgah, was charged with harassment and resisting arrest.
• Daniel Phillip Oliver, 40 of Flat Rock, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Garrett Blake Palmour, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempt to elude and reckless endangerment.
• Amy L. Romans, 41 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jerry William Vaughn, 42 of Fort Payne, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Terra Dawn Williams, 43 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21
• Bobby Sprouse, 49 of Section, was charged with public intoxication.
• Adam Heath Chapman, 39 of Rainsville, was charged with obstructing governmental operations and illegal possession of alcoholic beverages.
• Matthew Ryan McCarter, 24 of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Dustin Posey, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Tracie Quarles, 42 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
• Darlene Moore, 53 of Hollywood, was charged with harassment.
• Amy Romans, 41 of Flat Rock, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Dwight Paul Long, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and three counts of failure to appear.
• Lewis Carter, 52 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Jeremy Chambers, 39 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jeremy Andrew Gilbert, 36 of Fyffe, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Calvin Junior Miles, 58 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Shelby Ryan Paradise, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with escape first degree.
• Rikki Robinson, 47 of Bridgeport, was arrested on eight counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
• At 9:15 a.m., a report of chemical endangerment of a child in the 300 block of Woods Cove Road.
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
• At 1:05 p.m., a report of burglary third degree in the 500 block of Parks Avenue.
• At 3:15 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
• Kenneth Matthews, of Ider, was arrested on a failure to display insurance warrant.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21
• Austin Ray Hutchins, 25 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a warrant.
• Jeff Steele, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Carrie LaToya Robinson, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
• Jayme Etheridge, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Kaitlin Allison, 29 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tommy Hammonds, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Dallas Austin Thompson, 29 of Dutton, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Zachary Chance, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michelle Finney, 52 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• John Zachary Bell, 30 of Valley Head, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Dale Wright, of Scottsboro, was arrested on an assault third degree warrant.
