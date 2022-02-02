Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JAN. 28
• David Lee Thompson, 26 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Chadwick Cavin, 45 of Birmingham, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jacob Clinton Galloway, 32 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Bradley Dewayne Garner, 33 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Kaitlin Leanne Godsby, 23 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Bobby Glen Haswell Jr., 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of protection order.
• Bridget Lawhorne, 27 of Bridgeport, was ordered to serve 48 hours in county jail on a drug court sanction.
• Charles B. Proctor, 48 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jerry Russell, 61 of Stevenson, was charged with promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Crystal Day Taylor, 36 of Section, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
SATURDAY, JAN. 29
• Lisa Marie Green, 44 of Bryant, was arrested on a harassing communications warrant.
• Charles R. Childress, 31 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
• Jonathan Michael Thomas, 35 of Woodville, was arrested on a two counts of probation revocation.
• Michael Alan Thomas, 61 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SUNDAY, JAN. 30
• Aaron Riley Mealor, 39 of Bryant, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude and five counts of failure to pay.
• Vincent Price, 54 of Stevenson, was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and making terrorist threats.
MONDAY, JAN. 31
• Amanda Nicole Waldrop, 32 of Bryant, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Mark LaDale Scott, 47 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with assault second degree.
• Raymond Brent Ledwell, 39 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shanna Marie Hicks, 23 of Hemlock, Tennessee, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Joe Nathan Glover Jr., 52 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Eddie Glenn Dixon, 46 of Section, was held in county jail for Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jamie Congo, 23 of Huntsville, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting).
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
SATURDAY, JAN. 29
• Jose Luis Martinez, 37 of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
• Mauricio Rafael Alceantara, 21 of Georgia, was charged with public intoxication.
• Emmanuel Ramirez, 24 of Georgia, was charged with public intoxication.
MONDAY, JAN. 31
• Jamie Congo, 23 of Huntsville, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting).
• Landon Blake Kessler, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
