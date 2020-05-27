Olivia Parker
Woodville High School 8th Grade
An honor student who loves dance is this week’s outstanding youth. Olivia Parker will be an eighth grader at Woodville High School in the upcoming year.
Olivia maintains an All A average and has earned ROAR academic honors.
She is a member of the Junior Beta Club and FFA (Future Farmers of America).
This super speller has won the Spelling Bee at Woodville for the past three years. She was the runner-up in this year’s Jackson County Spelling Bee.
Olivia is also a top math student and participated in the Jackson County Math Competition. She placed in the top 10 each year.
English is this young lady’s favorite school subject. “I love learning about literature over the years and how it has evolved,” adds Olivia.
This young lady loves to dance and dances with Art in Motion Dance Academy in Huntsville. Olivia has been dancing since she was seven years old.
Olivia attends Paint Rock Missionary Baptist Church. She helps out each year with Vacation Bible School.
Although Olivia is only in the eighth grade, she already has her plans set for after high school. She plans to attend the University of Alabama in Birmingham.
She will study orthopedic medicine.
When this busy young lady has free time, she enjoys dancing and reading. Olivia also likes to hang out with her family and friends.
Olivia is the youngest child of Nelson and Paige Parker. She has a sister, Avery, and a brother, Easton. Her grandparents are Helen Parker and George and Freida Lewis.
The family has two dogs, Cocoa and Chloe.
