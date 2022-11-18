Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 15
• April Cornelison, 41 of Woodville, was charged with violation of parental responsibilty.
• Kenneth Lee Goins, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jimmy Holcomb Jr., 47 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Brandon McWhorter, 33 of Arab, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy McWhorter, 56 of Arab, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16
• Sammy Joe Batey, 40 of Hollywood, was ordered to serve 20 days in county jail.
• Melanie Dawn Ervin, 49 of Fort Payne, was charged with DUI.
• David Patrick Gibson, 50 of Bridgeport, was charged with probation violation.
• Timmy Joe Hampton, 28 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with failure to appear.
• Anthony Reed, 41 of Jasper, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Kenneth Wayne Stone, 63 of Trenton, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Kristie Nicole Williams, 35 of Centre, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Breylon Willis, 26 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear and four counts of burglary third degree.
THURSDAY, NOV. 17
• Matthew Joshua Bynum, 24 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Mickayla Rene Mauldin, 27 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
• Jessica Lynn Odell, 32 of Dutton, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
• Brian Michael Hoffman, 44 of Gurley, was held in city jail for Madison County.
• Larry Keith Hawes, 46 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Clark Alspaugh, of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
• Bradley Anderson, 42 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, NOV. 13
• Jonathan Baker, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Eric Woods, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Harold Brown, 59 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandy Shree Smith, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joshua Steelman, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of a court order.
MONDAY, NOV. 14
• Randall Jay Dukes, 46 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kameisha Poe, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Justin Blake Gilliam, 23 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Austin Brown, 18 of Georgia, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and minor in possession of tobacco.
• Aleigha Morgan, 19 of Georgia, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
TUESDAY, NOV. 15
• Kenneth Lee Goins, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting) and possession of a controlled substance.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16
• Robert Browder, 57, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Sam Gant III, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of court order and failure to appear.
• Omar Arevalo, 26 of Crossville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Allison Talton, 24 of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Loudermilk, 26 of Fackler, was charged with failure to appear.
• Dennis Lee Pendall, 53 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a warrant.
• Adam Benjamin Cole, 37 of Huntsville, was charged with obstruction of governmental operations and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Jamie Lee Haney, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, NOV. 17
• Cody Wayne Warren, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
