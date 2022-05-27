Mike Kirkland beat Tommy Hanes in the State Representative District 23 Republican Primary election on Tuesday.
Hanes had served as the District 23 representative for two terms and was seeking a third. Kirkland won by a margin of 51.6 percent to 48.4 percent, receiving a total of 3,950 to Hanes’ 3,707.
“I feel great. I’m looking forward to working hard with the mayors of the county, all of them, not just part of it and the commissioners and the commission chairman to move Jackson County forward in the future, to make it a better place to live, work and raise children,” Kirkland said. “I’m just proud and humbled to be the next representative of District 23 and represent the people of Jackson County.”
When speaking of his goals while in office, Kirkland mentioned working hard to give fire, police and law enforcement “everything that they need.” Kirkland also stated his goal of banding together counties in north Alabama, south Tennessee and northwest Georgia in order to recruit industry.
“I’d like to try to put together, for lack of a better word, a coalition of governments in this region, not just in Jackson County, but Madison County, DeKalb County, Marshall County, some southern counties in Tennessee and in northwest Georgia to try to recruit industry,” said Kirkland.
