Customers who need help paying for internet service can get discounts through Scottsboro Electric Power Board and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). SEPB is participating in the ACP program, which is a federal program administered by the Federal Communications Commission to provide discounts for households that meet certain qualifying criteria.
“This is a great program that can help low-income members in our community pay for broadband service that they might otherwise be unable to afford,” says SEPB General Manager Phillip Chaney. “Broadband service is no longer a luxury. It is a necessary tool one needs to be successful in a modern world.”
The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.
A household is eligible for the ACP program if residents’ income is at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low- income internet program
Participates in one of these assistance programs:
- The National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA CommunityEligibility Provision
- SNAP
- Medicaid
- Federal Public Housing Assistance
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- WIC
- Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits
Participates in one of these assistance programs and lives on Qualifying Tribal lands:
- Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance
- Tribal TANF
- Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations
- Tribal Head Start (income based)
To see if you are eligible for the program, call SEPB at (256) 574-2680 or visit fcc.org/acp for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.