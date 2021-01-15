BancorpSouth Bank, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, has acquired FNS Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of FNB Bank, which operates 10 banks in Alabama, including main office in Scottsboro and also offices in Bridgeport, Henagar, Pisgah, Skyline and Woodville.
FNS, founded in 1900 in Scottsboro, operates 17 full-service banking offices in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
The merger will expand BancorpSouth’s presence in Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties.
As of September 30, 2020, FNS, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $786.5 million, total loans of $492.5 million and total deposits of $665.9 million.
Upon completion of the transaction, FNS CEO Steve Rownd will serve as a BancorpSouth division president.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, BancorpSouth will issue 2,975,000 shares of common stock, plus $18 million in cash, for all outstanding shares of FNS capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments.
Based upon the closing price of BancorpSouth common stock on Jan. 12, the transaction is valued at approximately $108.4 million in the aggregate, or $90.04 share of FNS common stock.
“We are excited about this partnership and look forward to welcoming FNS’s teammates and customers to BancorpSouth,” said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. “FNS is a 120-year-old institution with deep ties in its local markets and is an ideal fit with our culture as a relationship-driven community bank. We are looking forward to working with its experienced team of bankers to assist even more families and businesses with their banking needs.”
The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. The merger is anticipated to close during the first half of 2021, pending the receipt of regulatory approval, the approval of FNS shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
“Our customers have come to expect exceptional service from our bank, so we’re pleased to have an opportunity to join forces with another more than 100-year-old company that continues to operate as a true community bank,” said FNS Board Chairman Alan Gay. “BancorpSouth’s resources and strengths, and its commitment to maintaining strong local leadership, will enable our bankers to continue and enhance service to our customers.”
