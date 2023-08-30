Most of this year’s seventh graders are familiar with the Liberty Learning Program having participated in that as fifth graders. This year these Scottsboro Junior High School students have the unique opportunity to benefit from the American Character Program created by the Liberty Learning Foundation whose mission is to teach, inspire, and empower the next great Americans.
The program will be taught each semester in Memorie Moran’s Civics class. A few of her students responded with their feelings about the program.
“The American Character Program is allowing us to spread cancer awareness,” said Elin Downey and Makenzie Parcus. “Our goal is to educate our peers and families of what patients actually go through.”
Skye Bryant said, “I am super excited to help give to people and kids in need. This program is going to allow me to gain knowledge of community service. I love projects and love that this one allows me to help!”
“I think this program is going to help me be kinder than before and help me to be aware more of helping others,” stated Dave Sherbundy.
The students will learn civic responsibility, history, character development, financial literacy and explore careers in a format that uses excitement as its engagement platform. The lessons are in comic book format and expand into class exercises and activities that have serious impact. After studying the character and impact of historical American figures, these seventh graders will be challenged to put their own character in action.
Hugh beach balls were in action at the kickoff for the program in an effort to get the students excited and interested in the program. Their challenge was to keep the ball moving by working together.
During the kickoff, the students were given a brief introduction to the program. They also learned about the service learning component that will empower them to make a difference in their community and beyond. Their “Good Character” projects will allow students and their local mentors to work to solve real issues which gives more meaning to the project.
At the conclusion of the program, there will be a Good Characters Expo where the students get to show off their bright ideas and the big deeds they have accomplished.
This opportunity is made possible through local and state sponsors. They include Impact Learning Center, State Senator Steve Livingston, The Community Foundation for Greater Huntsville-Ruth and Lyle Taylor Endowment, First Southern State Bank, Meteor Express, Inc., and Lynn Buckley, the Jackson County Commission, City of Bridgeport, Scottsboro Electric Power Board, Peoples Independent Bank, Alabama Department of Education, AlaTrade Foods, Alfa, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Regions Bank, and Screentech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.