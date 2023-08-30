Seventh graders at Scottsboro Junior High School had a ball working together at the kickoff for the Liberty Learning American Character Program. They were challenged to not let the ball hit the ground. This student involvement activity got the students excited about this program which is a continuation of the Super Citizen Program these students participated in as fifth graders. The program will be taught to all seventh graders during their Civics class where they will work on ideas which they will get to showcase at the Expo at the program’s conclusion.