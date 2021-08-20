The Jackson County Commission has extended the date to submit an application for the Small Business Grant Funding Program. The new deadline is Monday, Sept. 6.
On July 2, ADECA (Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs) announced that Gov. Kay Ivey awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) for coronavirus relief to Jackson County in the amount of $500,000. The small business grant portion of the funds is $200,000.
The grant application, submitted on behalf of the Jackson County Commission by the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG), allocated funds for infrastructure upgrades to assist first responders and public safety officials, provide assistance to local food banks and award Jackson County small businesses with working capital grants.
Applicants must have a valid Alabama State Business License, and, if applicable, valid business license in each city the business operates. Applicants may receive up to $15,000 in funding.
Businesses are still eligible if they received other federal assistance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but the funds cannot be used for the same purposes.
There is no set cap on the number of businesses that may be awarded. Grants will be awarded to qualifying applicants that are chosen by a review panel made up of the following community partners: Jackson County Commission, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Jackson County Economic Development Authority and Neighborhood Concepts, Inc. Applications will also undergo a brief underwriting process, as a federal requirement.
There is also a helpline being set up to answer any questions while filling out the application. If you have questions, contact Hannah Arendsen, an economic development specialist at TARCOG at 256-326-6184 or by email at Hannah.arendsen@tarcog.us.
“We are excited to be able to provide recovery assistance to our county’s small businesses,” said County Commission Chairman Bill Nance.
Small businesses with 30 or fewer employees can to the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce website at www.mountainlakeschamberofcommerce.com to apply.
