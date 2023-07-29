Young Guns Junior Rodeo held its July rodeo on Saturday, July 22 at Hidden Springs Arena in Pisgah, Alabama. This rodeo was an exciting and monumental day for the program. During the event the YGJR crowned their first ever rodeo royalty.
Jaidyn Kittle was crowned Young Guns Junior Rodeo Junior Miss 2023. Kittle is a freshman at Pisgah High School.
"I have three horses of my own. I compete in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and breakaway roping. I have competed in rodeo for five years and love every minute of it. I am super excited to be the first YGJR Junior Miss," Kittle said.
Rylan Cooper was crowned as Young Guns Junior Rodeo Tiny Miss 2023.
"I am excited to start my reign off with passion and persistence. I am originally from Wyoming, and come from a rodeo family rooted in Wyoming and South Dakota. I am inspired by my ancestors and I’m most excited to follow in my grandmother's footsteps who once held a queen title herself. I look forward to spreading my love of horses, rodeo, God and the western lifestyle across my territory while representing the Young Guns Junior Rodeo Association. My future plans involve training horses and teaching others to ride," Cooper said.
Tyler Cleveland was crowned as Young Guns Junior Rodeo Queen 2023. She is an upcoming high school senior and also takes duel enrollment classes.
"This is my second year competing in rodeos. I also show beef cattle along with being on the livestock judging team at Susan Moore High School. I am honored to use my platform to help be an advocate for the sport that I love most and be able to help influence our younger generation in a positive way," Cleveland said.
The queens will do several public appearances throughout the upcoming year. They will carry the flags in the grand entry at each rodeo. During the rodeos they will work in the arena with the Buckaroo (5 years and under) division.
The rodeo queen pageant consisted of an interview with the judges, modeling and horsemanship. There were six young ladies in the pageant: Ivy Read, Rylan Cooper, Jadiyn Kittle, Lily Blevins, Tyler Cleveland and Kiara Ballew.
If you have an event you would like the queens to attend please reach out to the director, Mrs. Christine Graham, at 256-605-1245.
YGJR is a local rodeo association for youth ages one to 19 years of age. Rodeos are held monthly, May through Oct., at Hidden Spring Arena in Pisgah. The Denim and Diamonds Rodeo Prom will be held on Aug. 12, 2023 at Meeks Grain and Gin Venue located at 2000 County Road 58 in Pisgah. Rodeo contestants tickets are on sale now. For more information visit www.younggunsjuniorrodeo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.