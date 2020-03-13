Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
• A report of harassment on County Road 17 in Woodville.
• A report of a domestic issue on Parks Avenue in Scottsboro.
• A report of theft on County Road 125 in Henagar.
• A report of theft on Highway 277 in Stevenson.
• A report of a stolen vehicle on County Road 291 in Bryant.
• A report of an animal problem on County Road 25 in Skyline.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
• A report of theft on Highway 117 in Stevenson.
• A report of assault on Sunset Drive in Section.
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
• Rayford Eugene Langley, 44 of Ft. Payne, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
• Floyd Stone, Jr., 64 of Bryant, was charged with failure to appear, escape third degree and probation revocation.
• Leslie Miles, 36 of South Pittsburg, Tenn., was charged with violation of parental responsibilities.
• Justin Mitchell Gamble, 28of Stevenson, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Danny L. Currie, 44 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kailin Sierra Allison, 35 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
• Heather Nicole Carver, 29 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a capias warrant.
• Jacob Wayne Davis McCarson, 28 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a capias warrant.
• Charles August Langley, 64 of Section, was charged with failure to appear and giving false information to an officer.
• Ricky Dale Holland, Jr., 39 of New Hope, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Ashlie Nicole Parsons, 26 of Woodville, was charged with failure to pay.
• Milton Jacob Foster, 41 of Section, was charged with theft of property first degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
• At 10:35 a.m., a report of breaking and entering a vehicle, theft third degree and criminal mischief third degree at the 200 Block of West Stewart Road.
• At 3:09 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree – shoplifting at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:38 p.m., a report of harassment at the 200 Block of East Maple Street.
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
• Rebecca Jay Shumake Cunningham, 40 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Antonio Jamar Roebuck, 36 of Huntsville, was charged with driving with a revoked licenses and failure to appear.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
• David Earl Holloway, 40 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jamison Wayne Griffin, 24 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
• Melton Jacob Foster, 41 of Section, was charged with theft of property first degree.
• Alvin Dewayne Paschal, 37 of Dutton, was charged with probation violation.
• Ezzard James Cheatom, Jr., 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
• Justin M. McGaha, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested to serve 72 hours.
• Wanda Annette Dunn, 26 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
