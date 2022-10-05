Earlier this year,Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) experienced the loss of its beloved campus dog, Roscoe. Roscoe became quite the fixture at NACC and was a friend to all who visited the college’s campus in Rainsville. To celebrate his life and continue his legacy, the NACC Foundation Board of Directors has created the Friends of Roscoe Scholarship.
This October, the NACC Foundation is hosting a new event, Boos & Paws Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest, to kick-off fundraising efforts for this new scholarship. The event will be held on campus on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5-7 p.m. at the Lyceum Portico.
“Roscoe was such a part of the college, and we all miss him," said Dr. David Campbell, president of Northeast. "Our Foundation members, Foundation Development Director Heather Rice, and Assistant Foundation Fundraiser Rachael Graham have chosen such a special way to honor his memory."
Dogs of all sizes are welcome to participate in the costume contest! Registration is $10. Can your pooch win a prize? Judges will be on site to determine the Best in Show (1st Place), Runner Up (2nd Place), Last But Not Least (3rd Place), and special recognition for Best Little Pup, Best Big Pup, and the Bad Dog Award.
“The Foundation is especially excited for this event because of how special Roscoe was to our campus and our students,” said Rachael Graham, assistant foundation fundraiser. “When we were planning to start this scholarship, we immediately thought “Dog Show!” “What better way to raise money than by getting to show off the cutest pups in our counties. We hope everyone will attend this event - human and canine!”
Contact Rachael Graham at grahamr@nacc.edu for questions about the event and to register. You may also register by mailing a check and entry form to NACC Foundation, attn. Rachael Graham to P.O. Box 159, Rainsville, AL 35986. Contest rules and regulations can also be found on the NACC Foundation’s Facebook page.
The Foundation is also accepting sponsorships of the event. Any donations of $250 or larger will receive special recognition on the Foundation’s Facebook page, as well as special recognition at the event. All contributions to the NACC Foundation are tax-deductible. If you or your business would like to contribute, please mail checks to the NACC Foundation at P.O. Box 159, Rainsville, AL 35986.
The NACC Foundation assists students in achieving their educational goals by providing financial assistance. Since 2011, the NACC Foundation has provided scholarships to hundreds of students totaling more than $430,000.
