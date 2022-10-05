Earlier this year,Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) experienced the loss of its beloved campus dog, Roscoe. Roscoe became quite the fixture at NACC and was a friend to all who visited the college’s campus in Rainsville. To celebrate his life and continue his legacy, the NACC Foundation Board of Directors has created the Friends of Roscoe Scholarship.

This October, the NACC Foundation is hosting a new event, Boos & Paws Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest, to kick-off fundraising efforts for this new scholarship. The event will be held on campus on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5-7 p.m. at the Lyceum Portico.

