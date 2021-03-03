Scottsboro City Council member Nita Tolliver has pushed the council for an audit of the city’s finances since shortly after she took office. On Monday, March 1, Tolliver continued this push for an audit of the city’s finances to ensure the city is appropriately managing funds.
Tolliver stated she hopes that a secondary external audit will bring a deeper understanding of the city’s finances as the Scottsboro continues to grow.
“The fundamental purpose of a financial audit is to ensures citizens and elected officials of where their finances are,” said Tolliver during the meeting. “A financial audit is not a witch hunt; it is a statement of areas of need for improvement.”
Tolliver said that she feels that as the city continues to grow that a second opinion on the management of government funds is important to build confidence among new businesses looking at the city of Scottsboro.
“Our financial standards can play a role in our community developing,” said Tolliver. She added that it was important for “having a piece of mind.”
City Council President Richard Bailey noted that Scottsboro does conduct a yearly state audit — which is currently under way for 2020. Bailey also stated during the council meeting that he supported Tolliver’s efforts.
“We owe it to our citizens to show them that we can follow through and that we are on task with their finances,” said Bailey.
When asked by Bailey as to the cost of another audit, Mayor Jim McCamy noted that an audit will potentially cost the city up to $40,000.
“What you will get is there will be different things selected by two different firms,” added Rick Wheeler, the city’s finance director, when asked about how a second audit may differ by Bailey. “There will be some different selections made by each firm, but the standards they follow would be the same.”
Wheeler also noted that in the entire 23 years he has been at the city the finances have been rated in good standing each of those years.
Bailey then inquired about different audits the city could commission as different audits vary in scope and targets.
The council president added that he believes that before a vote is held on the potential for an audit of the city’s finances, they need to determine what type of audit the council would like to proceed with.
This type of audit will ensure that the city’s departments are in compliance with all relevant state and federal laws.
“We need to make sure we’re compliant,” said Tolliver who indicated that she was seeking for the city to commission a compliance audit. “We have government laws that we need to be compliant with.”
Councilman Mike Ashburn stated that he felt that the council needed to put an audit onto the next agenda and have a vote to settle the matter.
In response, Bailey agreed to place the request for an audit onto the agenda for the city council’s next meeting, which will be held on Monday, March 8 at 6 p.m. He also instructed McCamy to research pricing for the type of audit the council was interested in pursuing — a compliance audit.
Tolliver concluded that it is important to have another eye to look at the finances to ensure compliance with standards, and to be able to compare the annual state audit with a separate entity.
“We owe to the people of Scottsboro,” said Tolliver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.