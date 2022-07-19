Cases of COVID-19 are once again on the rise across the United States, with a new Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5 responsible for nearly 65 percent of those cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Preliminary data suggests that the BA.5 subvariant is more infectious than previous subvariants, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). It also appears to cause milder sickness, although, across the country, hospital numbers and deaths due to COVID-19 have increased over the last several weeks.
Locally, Dr. Andrew Hodges, of HealthPointe Primary Care in Scottsboro, said he has seen an uptick in cases recently.
Wendi Raeuchle, of Highlands Medical Center, said last Friday the hospital had four COVID positive patients.
“We are not seeing a large number of cases,” she said. “We are seeing more positive test than we have in a while, but the numbers are nowhere near alarming.”
According to ADPH, persons infected with the BA.5 subvariant are experiencing many of the cold and flu-like symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19, including fever, sore throat, runny nose, lingering cough and fatigue. Some patients are also reporting new loss of taste and smell.
ADPH reminds citizens to monitor the COVID-19 level in their community and to continue practicing appropriate mitigation and prevention strategies including wearing a well-fitting mask and social distancing.
The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, adding vaccination remains the best way to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death.
