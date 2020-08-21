Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 18
• Jennifer Burroughs, 35of Hazel Green, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jackson Ridge Clark, 22 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on bond revocation.
• Harlan Leroy Hollis, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft third degree, five counts of illegal possession of a credit/debit card and failure to register as a sex offender.
• Jessica Renae Steele, 32 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19
• Riley Blake Sanders, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree.
• DeWayne Riley Roberts Jr., 38 of Gurley, was arrested on a probation revocation.
THURSDAY, AUG. 20
• Harlon Leroy Hollis, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• David Edward Maples, 58 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Tommy Dwayne Hammonds, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with bond violation.
• Daniel Ray Morris, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Tyler Garrett Jackson, 23 of Pisgah, was charged with theft first degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 18
• At 12:30 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:20 p.m., a report of violation of a protection order at the 200 Block of Worthington Street.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 18
• Joe Nathan Glover, Jr., 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Harlan Leroy Hollis, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft third degree, five counts of illegal possession of a credit/debit card and failure to register as a sex offender.
• David Matthew Swearingen, 26 of Woodville, was charged with theft fourth degree.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19
• Verkesia Mechelle Elliott, 47 of Michigan, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
• LaKeasa Timka G. Mayfield, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree, assault third degree and resisting arrest.
• Tyler Garrett Jackson, 23 of Pisgah, was arrested on a theft third degree warrant.
• Jerry W. Vaughn, 42 of Pisgah, was ordered to serve three days in city jail.
• Lisa Ann Jones Yuril, 41 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joshua Isaac Snodgrass, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Javier Hernandez, 58 of Fort Payne, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Tanner Brewer, 21 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.