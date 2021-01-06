Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
• Toby James Shirley, 49 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Samuel Dwight McCarson, 61 of Stevenson, was charged with DUI.
• Chasity Gilbert, 42 of Bryant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Markie Tasheena Busby, 30 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23
• Antonio Provens, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Joshua Brandon Olinger, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude.
• David Randall Holder Jr., 35 of Bridgeport, was charged with burglary third degree and arson second degree.
• Mark A. Green, 30 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• James Daniel Curtis Case, 44 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Irish Antonio Pryor, 42 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
THURSDAY, DEC. 24
• Freddie Lee Bradford, 31 of Henagar, was arrested on a bond revocation.
SATURDAY, DEC. 26
• Terry Dewayne Nunley, 33 of Palmer, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, receiving stolen property, possession of burglar tools, DUI, resisting arrest, two counts of reckless endangerment and being a fugitive from justice.
• Harley E. Atterton, 22 of Palmer, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, receiving stolen property first degree and possession of burglar tools.
• Christian Street, 23 of Monteagle, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, receiving stolen property first degree, reckless endangerment, possession of burglar tools and being a fugitive from justice.
MONDAY, DEC. 28
• Charisha Latoya Holloway, 39 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, DEC. 29
• Ashlee Nicole Parsons, 26 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Alicia Nicole Kennamer, 26 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Julian Grady Jones, 58 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Monroe Curtis Smith, 26 of Pisgah, was arrested on an amended probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
• Dillon Robert Barrett, 21 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Kissie G. Arnold, 43 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey Anderson, 28 of Fackler, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Heather Anderson, 32 of Fackler, was charged with resisting arrest.
• John David Hunter, 23 of New Hope, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation.
• Tonia Michelle Phillips, 46 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and DUI
• Adam Ryan Ray, 33 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to pay.
THURSDAY, DEC. 31
• Jesse Lynn Corbin, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property third degree and three counts of failure to appear.
• Paul Andrew Talkington, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and hunting without a permit.
• David Phillip Oliver, 40 of Flat Rock, was charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Patrick Scott Knight, 43 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Kevin Harrison, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband second degree.
FRIDAY, JAN. 1
• Jonathon Michael Thomas, 34 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with escape third degree.
• Flora Jean Stover, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Cody Bryant Helton, 23 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
• Shane Ray Sullins, 28 of Kimball, Tennessee, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
SUNDAY, JAN. 3
• Courtney Shiann Davis, 25 of Dutton, was arrested on three counts of bond revocation.
• Christopher Black Medlock, 36 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Hunter Downey, 34 of Sylvania, was charged with DUI.
MONDAY, JAN. 4
• Damon Eric Rudolph, 24 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Gregory Johnson, 43 of Bryant, was charged with menacing.
• Michael Wayne Holland, 70 of Flat Rock, was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
SUNDAY, DEC. 20
• Hunter C. Mays, 22 of Section, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
THURSDAY, DEC. 24
• Wilson Cothron Jr., 54 of Hollywood, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Joseph Dwight Golden, 64 of Woodville, was charged with DUI.
FRIDAY, DEC. 25
• Justin McGaha, 29 of Rainsville, was arrested on a judge’s order.
SATURDAY, DEC. 26
• Carlota Amaya, 41 of California, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
TUESDAY, DEC. 29
• Julian Grady Jones, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandon Cotton, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
THURSDAY, DEC. 31
• Francisco Migel Diego Sanchez, 18 of Washington, was charged with failure to appear.
• Abraham Pelico, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, giving false name to law enforcement and duty to stop and remain at scene.
SUNDAY, JAN. 3
• Christopher Lee Sanders, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempt to elude and resisting arrest.
MONDAY, JAN. 4
• Sherry Marie Potter, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
