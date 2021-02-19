Each year the students at North Sand Mountain High School and Pisgah High School participate in the Battle of the Mountain Blood Drive. They are joined by their teachers and members of the community is this annual project.
This year North Sand Mountain collected more units than Pisgah.
The total number of units collected at North Sand Mountain High School was 53. There were 15 first time donors.
A total of 28 units was collected at Pisgah High School. There were three first time donors.
This annual blood drive was conducted by Blood Assurance, which is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving healthcare facilities in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina. Currently, there are 11 fixed locations and 14 bloodmobiles to collect lifesaving blood products used by area patients.
Wendy Vaughn, account manager for Blood Assurance in Scottsboro, said that the next public blood drive will be Monday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Highlands Medical Center. There is also one scheduled for March 12 from noon until 5 p.m. at Walmart in Scottsboro. Any healthy person should consider donating blood. There is no age limit as long as you are healthy and answer a few questions.
Vaughn said their supply is down due to the cancellations of some of the drives plus the severe weather has affected the supply. The state of Texas has reached out to Blood Assurance for help.
Donating is a safe, simple, and rewarding experience that usually takes less than an hour. Donating is easy and it makes a huge difference in the lives of others. Vaughn said they are thankful for all of those who came out to participate in the Battle of the Mountain Blood Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.