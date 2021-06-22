During a recent Jackson County Commission meeting, a concerned citizen stepped up during delegations to voice an issue with some water, representing a group of people in Hollywood. Glenn Kirby then took out three mason jars of water ran from the tap of these houses and showed them to the commission. The water was completely brown and completely undrinkable. The sulfur water is also more than just a drinking hazard.
“Sulfur affects the electrical in the house, it affects the evaporator in the century unit, if it’s copper, it eats a hole in it. Electrical, it causes loose connections, all the receptors, it turns everything green, creates loose connections so it’s not just a drinking problem, it’s a problem in the whole house,” Kirby said. “Amanda has had her evaporator replaced three or four times and it was under warrantee until they stopped, they said ‘look, this sulfur is eating it up, we’re not going to cover it anymore.’ So, three evaporators in 17 years just because of sulfur. It’s not just a drinking problem, it’s a household problem, it creates a lot of the problems.”
Kirby then explained the situation to the Jackson County Commission. Kirby said he has gone to Jackson County Water Authority in order to find a solution however the water authority needs funds to fix the problem.
Matt Hastings, of the Jackson County Water Authority, has said that he and the County Commission are in contact and looking to obtain the funds in order to fix this problem.
“I’m from Paint Rock Valley… We had a well dug 195 feet deep and it was sulfur to the point where we had RainSoft to come in. Our jewelry turned black, our copper turned black, anything turned black. I understand what y’all are going through and it’s tough, it was awful. So, I understand where you’re coming from and we’ll do what we can to help,” Commissioner Kevin McBride said. “
It’s also been stated that they’ve already gotten an engineer to look at the problem and find the solution, however they don’t expect to hear his findings until next week.
In the meantime, the Jackson County Water Authority and Jackson County Commission are seeking to obtain the funds required to fix the water. They’ve both looked into seeking grants to fund the project.
