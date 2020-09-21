The TVA STEM Classroom Grant Program is open for applications with $800,000 in funding available for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics learning projects in classrooms and schools in areas served by TVA across the Tennessee Valley.
The education program is sponsored by TVA in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Inc., a TVA retiree organization, with TVA contributing $500,000 and BVI contributing $300,000 to the effort.
The 2020-2021 STEM grant application is open through Oct. 16. Grants may be requested in amounts up to $5,000 each. Eligible applicants are teachers or school administrators in public or private schools, grades K-12. Schools must be located in the TVA service area and receive power from a local power company served by TVA.
Grant application submission and review will be managed by the independent Tennessee STEM Innovation Network.
“TVA recognizes that excellence in education is the key to developing our future workforce in the Valley and helping communities attract great jobs for the next generation,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “This program directly supports teachers in advancing STEM activities in their classrooms to develop a talent pipeline for TVA, its customers, and the region.”
Last year’s program awarded $600,000 in grants to schools across the Tennessee Valley. The competitive grant program gives preference to applications that explore TVA’s primary areas of focus: energy, environment, economic and career development, and community problem solving.
In addition, this year educators can also apply for a grant to support pandemic response or virtual learning materials to assist in STEM education.
“During this unprecedented time, we have seen educators across the state creatively and effectively engage students through quality STEM instruction, while maintaining a focus on safety through social distancing,” said Brandi Stroecker, director of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network. “Thanks to TVA and BVI, educators across Tennessee will have the opportunity to design innovative hybrid, virtual, or in-class STEM learning experiences that deepen understanding and connect students to STEM careers.”
Visit the TSIN website to learn more about grant requirements, see examples of previously funded projects, and apply for funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.