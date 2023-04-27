Although Jackson County by no means had a front seat for aviation history, its citizens  followed new developments through local newspapers and even had a brush with aviation greatness with Charles Lindbergh doing a flyover in 1927. 

The desire to fly through the air was anything but new or unique. It is my most persistent dream. Icarus in Greek myth flew out of the labyrinth with wings his father fashioned out of wax and feathers. Leonardo DiVinci designed flying machines in the late 1400s. The Montgolfier brothers made the first untethered hot air balloon flight in 1783, and balloons were used to spy on enemies during the Civil War. Matthew Brady took a photo of the Union army filling a hydrogen balloon in 1863, watching the balloon as it filled from hydrogen generators off to the left. “The generators used sulfuric acid and iron filings to produce the hydrogen (along with a lot of heat),” Bill Tally explained. “Unfortunately, a lot of hydrogen sulfide was also released which attacked the balloon material when it recombined with water vapor to re-form sulfuric acid.”

