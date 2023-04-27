Although Jackson County by no means had a front seat for aviation history, its citizens followed new developments through local newspapers and even had a brush with aviation greatness with Charles Lindbergh doing a flyover in 1927.
The desire to fly through the air was anything but new or unique. It is my most persistent dream. Icarus in Greek myth flew out of the labyrinth with wings his father fashioned out of wax and feathers. Leonardo DiVinci designed flying machines in the late 1400s. The Montgolfier brothers made the first untethered hot air balloon flight in 1783, and balloons were used to spy on enemies during the Civil War. Matthew Brady took a photo of the Union army filling a hydrogen balloon in 1863, watching the balloon as it filled from hydrogen generators off to the left. “The generators used sulfuric acid and iron filings to produce the hydrogen (along with a lot of heat),” Bill Tally explained. “Unfortunately, a lot of hydrogen sulfide was also released which attacked the balloon material when it recombined with water vapor to re-form sulfuric acid.”
Aviation moved a little slower in Alabama, though in 1903 our citizens marveled at Wilbur and Orville Wright’s first powered, sustained, and controlled flight at Kitty Hawk. We were not even sure what to call our flying machines. The March 28, 1912 Stevenson Chronicle reported that a military appropriations bill in Congress had come down on the side of calling the new inventions “airplanes,’ not “aeroplanes,” the original name. “It appears that a sensitive representative from Texas objects to the word ‘aeroplane,’ and will not be satisfied with anything less than ‘airplane’….In the interests of the simple life, by all means call the things airplanes.”
Once someone had accomplished powered flight, it took an amazingly short time for airplanes to make it to Jackson County. Men with their flying machines began making the rounds at county fairs as early as 1911 when John Schwister of Wausau, Minnesota built his own plane nicknamed the “Minnesota Badger.” Scottsboro’s first organized county fair took place in 1914, and the daily special attraction that fall was Johnny Green, the Bird Man, who brought his airplane, Betty, and flew daily to the delight of fairgoers. Just 11 years after the first flight, this was very early aviation demonstration, and Jackson County people deserved to be awed by this early barnstormer. It was dangerous business so early.
In 1916, Chattanooga aviator Clifton Cook “sustained a broken hip and several minor injuries at the Sequatchie Valley fair grounds in South Pittsburg, when his biplane, after landing, crashed through the fence around the race track.” He was saved by the weakness of the fence. (Progressive Age September 8, 1916)
It took war for development of the airplane to really take off, so to speak. World War I was the first war to be fought in the air. Remember that even though America entered the war in 1917, World War I started in 1914, The first wartime use of airplanes was for reconnaissance. The airplanes would fly above the battlefield and determine the enemy's movements and position. “As the war progressed, both sides began to use aircraft to drop bombs on strategic enemy locations. The first planes used for bombings could only carry small bombs and were very vulnerable to attack from the ground.”
“By the end of the war, faster long-range bombers were built that could carry a much larger weight of bombs. With more planes taking to the skies, enemy pilots began to fight each other in the air. At first, they tried throwing grenades at each other or shooting with rifles and pistols. This didn't work very well. Pilots soon found that the best way to shoot down an enemy plane was with a mounted machine gun. However, if the machine gun was mounted at the front of the plane, the propeller would get in the way of the bullets. An invention called an "interrupter" was invented by the Germans that allowed the machine gun to be synchronized with the propeller. Soon all fighter planes used this invention. With mounted machine guns, pilots often fought enemy pilots in the air. These fights in the air were called dogfights. The best of the pilots became famous and were nicknamed ‘aces.’” (See https://www.ducksters.com/history/world_war_i/aviation_and_aircraft_of_ww1.php)
The August 17, 1917 Progressive Age included a drawing of student airplane observers making topographic sketches of an improvised battlefield over which they were supposed to be flying. In November the Age carried this quip about the warning about treating Spanish flu with alcohol: “Drinking liquor for the ‘Flu’ is like riding in an ‘airplane’ you’re in a helluvalot a danger but the ‘pleasant sensation’ makes you unconscious of the fact.”
The development funds poured into war-time biplanes and triplanes opened up aviation to those who did not choose to build their own aircraft. After World War I ended in 1918, the world was ready to exploit the airplane, and the Scottsboro Citizen enthusiastically reported on January 14, 1919 that “airplane manufacturers are losing no time in developing long-distance machines for transatlantic flights for which tempting prizes have been offered by various newspapers and aviation clubs.”
In September 1922, James H. Doolittle, an Army aviator, flew across the continent in 21 hours and 18 minutes, with one stop in San Antonio, TX. “The most astonishing feature of the flight…was the fine condition in which Lieutenant Doolittle arrived.” Spectators expected to see him covered with spattered oil and also find him “dead tired,” as the Progressive Age put it. “Instead, when Doolittle landed, having ‘taxied’ up to the deadline with superb precision, he pulled off his leather cap, smiled from a face clean of travel stains and laughed.” Clearly the newspaper thought of ‘taxied” as a new, specialized term that needed quotation marks.
That early, we had no common terminology for talking about air travel. I remember the first time my mother saw an airplane when she visited Montgomery where her cousin was training for service in World War II. Her diary referred to seeing the airplanes “take off and light,” her understanding of flight was based on watching house flies. But the same terminology was in evidence, in a September 28, 1922 Progressive Age story with the headline “Plane Damaged While Alighting Here.” In this story, a plane flying from Birmingham to Nashville landed roughly here when it stopped to “take on gas.” The plane “struck its nose in the ground and turned over, but the occupants were not injured.” Bennett McCracken an airplane mechanic formerly from Scottsboro, “got the plane fixed up and went sailing away to Birmingham.”
In 1922-1923, the local papers reported a steady stream of airplane firsts. February 1922 is the first instance of the Coast Guard using aircraft in their work. In New York, a fleet of seaplanes was being used for sightseeing flights, the Age reported on August 21, 1922. In March 1923, with the boll weevil devastating local cotton crops, the U.S. Department of Agriculture developed a “special spraying apparatus” that could be “attached to planes, which will scatter poison over the fields,” and crop-dusting was born. In June 1923, the age reported the birth of aerial photography. “Thomas B. Eaton, of Houston, Tex., has arrived in Gadsden and will take plane pictures of Gadsden and the district” for use in a Chamber of Commerce advertising campaign. A plane flew over Scottsboro in September 1923 “dropping advertising matter for the Madison County fair.”
By 1925, the Navy had built its first aircraft carrier, the Saratoga. The U.S.S. Langley had been converted to accommodate aircraft in 1922. “A new naval giant will take her first dip in Camden, N.J. April 7,” The Progressive Age reported on March 26, 1925 “when the first airplane carrier Saratoga slides off the ways….she will be the biggest and fastest craft of the kind in the world and will carry a fleet of 72 combat, observation, and bombing planes.”
This same year, Atlanta made plans to build its first airport. Mayor Sims planned to lease a 300-acre tract of land to create the city’s first airfield. I’m sure that a traffic jam formed immediately.
Scottsboro was not left behind in this flurry of airplane firsts. At the 1923 county fair, “two passenger carrying airplanes” were on hand, “thrilling the crowd and taking those who wish for a spin through the sky.” The week after the fair, the Progressive Age reported that the paper might be jumbled because their typesetter had been one of those who took an airplane ride.
In August of that year, two former military aviators with the Tennessee National Guard who flew at county fairs, Charles J. Roscoe, of Nashville, and P. O. Cook, crashed and died in Birmingham. “They had cleared the field only about 100 feet and were approximately 300 feet up when the machine began to drop. Just what caused the accident could not be determined until a board of officers conduct an investigation.” They had stopped in Huntsville earlier that day to negotiate a contract to fly at the Madison County Fair that fall. None of the aviation regulatory agencies were established until the 1950s.
By 1927, opportunities for airplane rides became more available to Jackson County residents. In June 1927, “a plane landed at Fair Grounds and the flyer made the proposition that he would take any and all of us Lindberghs for the small sum of $2.50 each [a Model A Ford could be had for $385], and from the very beginning until Sunday afternoon late he was busy shoving the local population through the atmosphere far above the soothing assurance of ‘terror firmah.’ Most of the population kept their eye on the plane, expecting it to fall every trip but it didn’t fall and there was more or less disappointments.” Rudolph Jones took a ride and managed to overcome his Florida tan; he “didn’t look brown when he came down.” Gus Sentell hung around all day but did not ride, though his wife urged him to go ahead. “Gus thought there was a trick in it somewhere. He said some fool woman had already told his wife she looked fetching in black.” Exum Sumner already courted danger in his work but hanging around watching flights was the extent of his involvement with the airplane. “Ex has a peculiar idea of danger. He has been biting dynamite caps on to fuses and dynamiting gravel pits for twenty years and as a side line he ‘breaks’ young mules between crop time and road-making.”
