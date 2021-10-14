Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
• Morgan Lynn Cole, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and bond revocation.
• Lane Alexander Corbitt, 22 of Bridgeport, was charged with violation of community corrections.
• Nathan Lebron Hiett, 45 of Hollywood, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Michelle Talley McClain, 32 of Hollywood, was ordered to serve 48 hours in county jail.
• Robert Lee Tuten, 50 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
•Billy Ryan Chapman, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Anthony Holt, 50 of Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
• Zackery Floyd, 22 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana second degree and two counts of reckless endangerment.
• James Metcalf, 54 of Florida, was charged with possession of brass knuckles and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
• Gaige Ballin, 19 of Owens Cross Roads, was charged with theft of property first degree.
MONDAY, OCT. 11
• Amanda Hartline, 39 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and being a fugitive from justice.
• Jason Tyler Masters, 22 of Section, was charged with violation of bail condition and four counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
• Robbie Ann Reynolds, 41 of Vinemont, was charged with public intoxication.
• Stephanie Seawright, 49 of Gurley, was charged with failure to appear.
• Colton Wininger, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Thomas Allen Sanders Jr., 31 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Timothy Carter, 37 of Pisgah, was charged with public intoxication.
• Jimmy Wayne Johnson, 34 of Hollywood, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Martine Davvila, 24 of Tennessee, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and violation of open container law.
• Abraham Perez Luna, 36 of Tennessee, was charged with DUI.
• Amanda Stephens, 33 of Gaylesville, was charged with violation of open container law.
• Christopher Allison, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of open container law, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
• James Hart, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Bradley Anderson, 40 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Heather Breaux, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
• Charles Leonard Williams III, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Robert Dennis Smith, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Anthony Provens, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Gaige Ballin, 19 of Owens Cross Roads, was charged with theft of property first degree.
• Stephen Payne, 46 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
