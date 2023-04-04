HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is offering a three week Genes and Greens summer program  for students enrolled in grades 10-12.  This will be an opportunity for students to see first hand how genetic research is shaping the future of farming by improving agriculture and protecting the environment.

  During this program students will experience cutting-edge plant genome research in the HudsonAlpha labs as well as in the field.  The will delve into CRISPR gene editing, selective breeding, and biofuel crops.

