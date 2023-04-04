HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is offering a three week Genes and Greens summer program for students enrolled in grades 10-12. This will be an opportunity for students to see first hand how genetic research is shaping the future of farming by improving agriculture and protecting the environment.
During this program students will experience cutting-edge plant genome research in the HudsonAlpha labs as well as in the field. The will delve into CRISPR gene editing, selective breeding, and biofuel crops.
Students will explore how genetic research will impact the future of farming and food security. They will learn the latest in molecular biology lab techniques and bioinformatics tools relating to genetics and agriculture.
This will be an opportunity for students to discover if a career in science or the biotechnology of agriscience is right for them.
This program is being provided at no cost to the students. Genes and Greens is fully funded by the National Science Foundation.
The program will run June 5-23 from 1-5 p.m. daily. It will be at the Paul Propst Center at HudsonAlpha Institute in Huntsville. Students from under-represented and disadvantaged populations are encouraged to apply and will be given strong consideration.
