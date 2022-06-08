Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
• Luke Knight, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Johnathan Cason, 36 of Albany, Georgia, was arrested on five counts of bond removal.
• Jessica Amanda Lambert, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Cherita Holland Holman, 51 of Mentone, was charged with failure to pay.
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
• Kista Marie Vinson, 37 of Pisgah, was arrested on a warrant.
• Christopher Allen Smith, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
• Christopher Boyd Alfaro, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Cortney D. Williams, 38 of LaFayette, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Heather Guerin, 33 of Henagar, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation and charged with 11 counts of failure to appear and six counts of failure to pay.
MONDAY, JUNE 6
• Neil Quintis Price, 50 of Stevenson, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Duane Herron, 47, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Charles Matthew Stone, 29 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Steven Hugh Cisco, 48 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay, possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude and resisting arrest.
• Joshua Brandon Olinger, 20 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Cassidy Danielle Walraven, 23 of Trenton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Emily Faith Spoons, 19 of Flat Rock, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• James Bernard Bales, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Dustin Johnson, 30 of Section, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
• Brandon Allen Dawson, 33 of Hollywood, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Sadron Lampert, 38 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
• Andrew Lambert, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Julio Diego Francisco, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
• Jonathan Barnes, 31 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Carrie Marie Rogers, 41 of Graysville, Tennessee, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
MONDAY, JUNE 6
• Donnie Wade Privett, 43 of Stevenson, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
