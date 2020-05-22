The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that 58 local businesses have been awarded a Small Business Relief Fund Grant. Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce representatives said it would not have been possible without the following community partners: Google, Regions Bank, The Well Scottsboro, Avans Machine, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Taylor Manufacturing, Maples Rugs, Builders Supply, Robert Traut, Mary K. Carlton, The Jackson County Economic Development Authority, multiple Jackson County Cities (Bridgeport, Scottsboro, Section, Stevenson and Woodville), the Jackson County Commission and several individuals represented on the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
All those represented are sincerely concerned with the negative impact on small businesses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted to be part of a community effort to provide local businesses with much needed support. Together, the group was able to raise $56,850 to be distributed among the 58 applicants who qualified for aid.
“As the COVID-19 Pandemic progressed, we quickly recognized that small businesses in our community were going to be hardest hit, “said Rick Roden, president/CEO of the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce. “We started reaching out to potential donors very early on and we are so grateful to those who quickly contributed to the Relief Fund. Hopefully these much-needed dollars will help our local businesses survive the crisis and continue to thrive. Thank you to all of our partners who helped make this possible!”
Award letters have been mailed out to each recipient and the Chamber will begin distributing funds as soon as recipients return their required paperwork. The Chamber asks that applicants keep an eye out for their letter and to contact the Chamber if they need further assistance.
The Chamber continues to provide ongoing business support to the local community, for COVID-19 resources and other business support, visit: www.mountainlakeschamberofcommerce.com/covid-business-support
