The newly remodeled Scottsboro Boys Museum will host a public event on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. to celebrate its official reopening.

The museum closed in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, then stayed shut for over two years due to the extensive redesign and the untimely death of its executive director, Shelia Washington. The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce will prepare the ribbon cutting ceremony. Admission to the museum will be free for the day.

